VIDEO | Security camera captures west Louisville murder

Larry Huddleston was in a single cell on the booking floor when jail officials say he hanged himself.More >>
Larry Huddleston was in a single cell on the booking floor when jail officials say he hanged himself.More >>
A fatal crash shut down a busy highway for several hours in southern Indiana on Thursday afternoon.More >>
A fatal crash shut down a busy highway for several hours in southern Indiana on Thursday afternoon.More >>
The car cost $35,000, but it was sold for $17,790.More >>
The car cost $35,000, but it was sold for $17,790.More >>
“The average citizen would not like the idea that the government can know where I am at all times unless I take the battery out of my phone,” Judge Charles Cunningham said. “You can’t suggest to me that the average citizen thinks, ‘OK, I’m cool with that.’”More >>
“The average citizen would not like the idea that the government can know where I am at all times unless I take the battery out of my phone,” Judge Charles Cunningham said. “You can’t suggest to me that the average citizen thinks, ‘OK, I’m cool with that.’”More >>
Police have arrested a man accused of assaulting and robbing a woman after ramming into her vehicle with a stolen car.More >>
Police have arrested a man accused of assaulting and robbing a woman after ramming into her vehicle with a stolen car.More >>
A research project done in Louisville shows that ads for commercial sex are prominent in east Louisville.More >>
The crash involved two passenger vehicles and two commercial vehicles.More >>
The crash involved two passenger vehicles and two commercial vehicles.More >>
The family of a homicide victim offers forgiveness to the defendant accepting a plea deal.More >>
The family of a homicide victim offers forgiveness to the defendant accepting a plea deal.More >>
An admitted drug dealer with a history of mental illness was charged Friday with the killings of four Pennsylvania men who vanished a week ago. A second suspect was also arrested and charged in three of the deaths.More >>
An admitted drug dealer with a history of mental illness was charged Friday with the killings of four Pennsylvania men who vanished a week ago. A second suspect was also arrested and charged in three of the deaths.More >>
Larry Huddleston was in a single cell on the booking floor when jail officials say he hanged himself.More >>
Larry Huddleston was in a single cell on the booking floor when jail officials say he hanged himself.More >>
A man accused of shooting a victim in the back during an alleged drug deal in Jeffersontown late Wednesday pleaded not guilty in court Friday.More >>
A man accused of shooting a victim in the back during an alleged drug deal in Jeffersontown late Wednesday pleaded not guilty in court Friday.More >>
Officials say more than 3,000 gallons of water flooded the east end of the jail's third floor.More >>
Officials say more than 3,000 gallons of water flooded the east end of the jail's third floor.More >>
Police have arrested a man accused of assaulting and robbing a woman after ramming into her vehicle with a stolen car.More >>
Police have arrested a man accused of assaulting and robbing a woman after ramming into her vehicle with a stolen car.More >>
A Jefferson County teacher was arrested Wednesday after allegedly becoming involved in an inappropriate relationship with a student.More >>
A Jefferson County teacher was arrested Wednesday after allegedly becoming involved in an inappropriate relationship with a student.More >>