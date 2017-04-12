Authorities identify man who died days after shooting in Parkland neighborhood

The crash involved two passenger vehicles and two commercial vehicles.

The crash involved two passenger vehicles and two commercial vehicles.

Six dead after multi-vehicle crash on I-65 near Bowling Green

Six dead after multi-vehicle crash on I-65 near Bowling Green

A research project done in Louisville shows that ads for commercial sex are prominent in east Louisville.

A research project done in Louisville shows that ads for commercial sex are prominent in east Louisville.

Police have arrested a man accused of assaulting and robbing a woman after ramming into her vehicle with a stolen car.

Police have arrested a man accused of assaulting and robbing a woman after ramming into her vehicle with a stolen car.

“The average citizen would not like the idea that the government can know where I am at all times unless I take the battery out of my phone,” Judge Charles Cunningham said. “You can’t suggest to me that the average citizen thinks, ‘OK, I’m cool with that.’”

“The average citizen would not like the idea that the government can know where I am at all times unless I take the battery out of my phone,” Judge Charles Cunningham said. “You can’t suggest to me that the average citizen thinks, ‘OK, I’m cool with that.’”

Can police track you through your cell phone? Question raised in Derby Day murder case

Can police track you through your cell phone? Question raised in Derby Day murder case

According to police, the suspect was recorded on video.

According to police, the suspect was recorded on video.

The car cost $35,000, but it was sold for $17,790.

The car cost $35,000, but it was sold for $17,790.

Oldham County couple drives away in $35,000 luxury car for just half the price after website glitch

Oldham County couple drives away in $35,000 luxury car for just half the price after website glitch

A fatal crash shut down a busy highway for several hours in southern Indiana on Thursday afternoon.

A fatal crash shut down a busy highway for several hours in southern Indiana on Thursday afternoon.

Charlestown Middle School teacher dies in crash on State Road 62 in Jeffersonville

Charlestown Middle School teacher dies in crash on State Road 62 in Jeffersonville

Larry Huddleston was in a single cell on the booking floor when jail officials say he hanged himself.

Larry Huddleston was in a single cell on the booking floor when jail officials say he hanged himself.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who died as a result of a shooting that took place in the Parkland neighborhood Saturday night.

It happened at around 10:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of Cypress Street, near Dumesnil Street.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, 38-year-old Damion Morton suffered a gunshot wound at that location as he was driving his vehicle.

He was transported to University Hospital and died on Tuesday as a result of his injuries.

The coroner's office says police have asked that no further information about his injuries be provided.

The Louisville Metro Police Homicide Unit is working the case.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.