Authorities identify man who died days after shooting in Parkland neighborhood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a man who died as a result of a shooting that took place in the Parkland neighborhood Saturday night.

It happened at around 10:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of Cypress Street, near Dumesnil Street.

According to the Jefferson County Coroner's Office, 38-year-old Damion Morton suffered a gunshot wound at that location as he was driving his vehicle. 

He was transported to University Hospital and died on Tuesday as a result of his injuries.

The coroner's office says police have asked that no further information about his injuries be provided.

The Louisville Metro Police Homicide Unit is working the case. 

