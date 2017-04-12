T-shirts created to honor fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman

This is the first time the musical icon and her husband, rapper Jay-Z, have confirmed the names and the birth of the twins.

A research project done in Louisville shows that ads for commercial sex are prominent in east Louisville.

Police have arrested a man accused of assaulting and robbing a woman after ramming into her vehicle with a stolen car.

“The average citizen would not like the idea that the government can know where I am at all times unless I take the battery out of my phone,” Judge Charles Cunningham said. “You can’t suggest to me that the average citizen thinks, ‘OK, I’m cool with that.’”

Can police track you through your cell phone? Question raised in Derby Day murder case

According to police, the suspect was recorded on video.

The car cost $35,000, but it was sold for $17,790.

Oldham County couple drives away in $35,000 luxury car for just half the price after website glitch

A fatal crash shut down a busy highway for several hours in southern Indiana on Thursday afternoon.

Larry Huddleston was in a single cell on the booking floor when jail officials say he hanged himself.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The extended family of a Louisville Metro Police Officer killed in the line of duty is helping to make sure he won't be forgotten.

Officer Nick Rodman's extended police family came up with the idea to sell T-shirts to raise money.

"My husband was a platoon partner and close friend of Nick's," Dawn Beahl said.

Officer Rodman died last month after his police cruiser was hit by a suspect in a car chase. He left behind a wife, Ashley, and two young children.

"As a blue family, we all come together and support each other in a time of need," Beahl said. "And we felt like this is a good way to help Ashley and the kids."

Beahl said the "blue family" is coming together by selling the T-shirts with special input from the people who knew Rodman the best.

"We reached out to Ashley. And her and Andy, Nick's brother," she said. "Together, they created the design for the shirt."

The front includes Rodman's code number. His name and city skyline are on the back.

"She wanted the thin blue line underneath the skyline," Beahl said. "It is something that she has hanging in her house, and she said that Nick had always loved that design."

Joe Elam, is printing the shirts and helped open an online store to sell them says business has been good.

"We've already sold almost 500 for the Rodman family," he said.

It is a win no one is really in the mood to celebrate but one that's needed.

"We've gotta push forward for Ashley," Beahl said. "We've got to be there for her."

To buy a shirt, click here. The deadline for ordering is May 10.

