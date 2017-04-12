T-shirts created to honor fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman - WDRB 41 Louisville News

T-shirts created to honor fallen LMPD Officer Nick Rodman

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The extended family of a Louisville Metro Police Officer killed in the line of duty is helping to make sure he won't be forgotten.

Officer Nick Rodman's extended police family came up with the idea to sell T-shirts to raise money.

"My husband was a platoon partner and close friend of Nick's," Dawn Beahl said.

Officer Rodman died last month after his police cruiser was hit by a suspect in a car chase. He left behind a wife, Ashley, and two young children.

"As a blue family, we all come together and support each other in a time of need," Beahl said. "And we felt like this is a good way to help Ashley and the kids."

Beahl said the "blue family" is coming together by selling the T-shirts with special input from the people who knew Rodman the best.

"We reached out to Ashley. And her and Andy, Nick's brother," she said. "Together, they created the design for the shirt."

The front includes Rodman's code number. His name and city skyline are on the back.

"She wanted the thin blue line underneath the skyline," Beahl said. "It is something that she has hanging in her house, and she said that Nick had always loved that design."

Joe Elam, is printing the shirts and helped open an online store to sell them says business has been good.

"We've already sold almost 500 for the Rodman family," he said.

It is a win no one is really in the mood to celebrate but one that's needed.

"We've gotta push forward for Ashley," Beahl said. "We've got to be there for her."

To buy a shirt, click here. The deadline for ordering is May 10.

