Bernie Sanders, Tom Perez to visit Louisville Tuesday

Friday, July 14 2017 4:16 PM EDT2017-07-14 20:16:09 GMT
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, May 26, 2017
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Matt Bevin on Friday ordered a mix of budget cuts to state agencies and transfers of restricted state funds to fix a $152 million shortfall in the state’s $10.6 billion budget for the fiscal year that ended June 30. John Chilton, Bevin’s budget director, said in a press release that the state expects “an ongoing challenge with revenues” in the current fiscal year. Bevin, in the release, said the situation “dramatical...More >>
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Matt Bevin on Friday ordered a mix of budget cuts to state agencies and transfers of restricted state funds to fix a $152 million shortfall in the state’s $10.6 billion budget for the fiscal year that ended June 30. John Chilton, Bevin’s budget director, said in a press release that the state expects “an ongoing challenge with revenues” in the current fiscal year. Bevin, in the release, said the situation “dramatical...More >>
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is coming back to Louisville.
Sanders and DNC Chairman Tom Perez will be speaking at the Louisville Palace at 7 p.m. Tuesday. It's being called the "Come Together and Fight Back" Tour.
Sanders will touch on many of the same themes as he did on the campaign trail, like raising the minimum wage, climate change and making sure the wealthy pay their fair share of taxes.
The event is open to the public but space is limited. To RSVP, click here.
LMPD advises drivers to expect delays between 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the area from South 3rd Street and South 5th Street, as well as from West Broadway to West Liberty Streets.