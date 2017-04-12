Bernie Sanders, Tom Perez to visit Louisville Tuesday - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Bernie Sanders, Tom Perez to visit Louisville Tuesday

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Former presidential candidate Bernie Sanders is coming back to Louisville. 

Sanders and DNC Chairman Tom Perez will be speaking at the Louisville Palace at 7 p.m. Tuesday. It's being called the "Come Together and Fight Back" Tour. 

Sanders will touch on many of the same themes as he did on the campaign trail, like raising the minimum wage, climate change and making sure the wealthy pay their fair share of taxes.

The event is open to the public but space is limited. To RSVP, click here.

LMPD advises drivers to expect delays between 5:30 p.m. to 9 p.m. in the area from South 3rd Street and South 5th Street, as well as from West Broadway to West Liberty Streets. 

RAW VIDEO | Senator Bernie Sanders speaks at rally at Waterfront Park

