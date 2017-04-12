LANE | McKay Named to Midseason Watch List

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Junior Brendan McKay is one of 40 players named to the midseason watch list for the 2017 Golden Spikes Award. It's the third straight year McKay has been on the list which names the top amateur baseball player for the year.

McKay is hitting .400 with six home runs and 27 runs batted in after going 2-for-2 with a two walks, a home run and five RBI in Tuesday night's 13-2 win over Purdue. Also the Cardinals top starter, McKay is 4-2 on the mound with a 1.40 earned run average, 68 strikeouts and 10 walks this season.

The Darlington, Pennsylvania native has already won the John Olerud award as the nation's top two-way player in both his Freshman and Sophomore seasons. He's also been a two-time first-team All-American.

Head Coach Dan McDonnell has been giving a warning of sorts to fans for a while about his versatile star.

"I don't want to take McKay for granted and I've challenged our fans, don't take him for granted because you just don't see this often," he said. "It's exciting. I'm happy for Brendan. The expectations are heavily on him and he's doing more than back it up."

The 2nd-ranked Cardinals (28-4, 12-3) get back into ACC play with a three-game series at Georgia Tech (16-15, 11-4) beginning Thursday in Atlanta.

