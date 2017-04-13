Second annual Trooper Cameron Ponder Memorial 5K/10K Run set for Saturday

The precautions being taken, and what you should do to protect your pets.

According to police, the suspect was recorded on video.

Police say it happened at a home on Seymour's west end.

Police have arrested a man accused of assaulting and robbing a woman after ramming into her vehicle with a stolen car.

The family of a homicide victim offers forgiveness to the defendant accepting a plea deal.

Sister of homicide victim forgives killer as he accepts plea deal in Louisville courtroom

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Matt Bevin on Friday ordered a mix of budget cuts to state agencies and transfers of restricted state funds to fix a $152 million shortfall in the state’s $10.6 billion budget for the fiscal year that ended June 30. John Chilton, Bevin’s budget director, said in a press release that the state expects “an ongoing challenge with revenues” in the current fiscal year. Bevin, in the release, said the situation “dramatical...

Larry Huddleston was in a single cell on the booking floor when jail officials say he hanged himself.

The westbound lanes were shut down around mile marker 8.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The second annual Trooper Cameron Ponder Memorial 5K/10K will be held this Saturday at 9 a.m. and will start and end at North Hardin High School.

The run was organized last year to honor the fallen Kentucky State Police officer and Hardin County native in an effort to raise money for a scholarship in his memory.

Ponder, a 2002 graduate of North Hardin, was shot and killed following a traffic stop Sept. 13, 2015 in southwestern Kentucky. He was a Navy veteran who had been on the state police force less than a year.

"Cameron’s life goal was to affect change and help those in need," said Aimee Hunt, who is organizing the event with her husband, Brad. "His family would like him to be remembered for how he lived his life and what he stood for, not how he died."

All proceeds from the run will go to the Trooper Cameron Ponder Memorial Fund to raise money for a scholarship to be given to a Hardin County high school senior.

Last year, more than 600 people ran or walked in the event,

"This year, we will award 5 scholarships in the amount of $954, which as you know is Cameron's badge number," Hunt said. "This is something we hope and want to continue every year."

The cost to register for the race is $40 and those who do are guaranteed a T-shirt and goodie bag. The race will be chip-timed and awards will be given for overall winners and age divisions.

To register for the race, go to www.tristateracer.com or can contact Aimee Hunt at 270-268-6411.

You can also visit the race's Facebook event page for updates.

The parents of Ponder set up a memorial fund last fall that will go to support initiatives and programs that their son loved.

