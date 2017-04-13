Second annual Trooper Cameron Ponder Memorial 5K/10K Run set for - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Second annual Trooper Cameron Ponder Memorial 5K/10K Run set for Saturday

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The second annual Trooper Cameron Ponder Memorial 5K/10K will be held this Saturday at 9 a.m. and will start and end at North Hardin High School.

The run was organized last year to honor the fallen Kentucky State Police officer and Hardin County native in an effort to raise money for a scholarship in his memory. 

Ponder, a  2002 graduate of North Hardin, was shot and killed following a traffic stop Sept. 13, 2015 in southwestern Kentucky. He was a Navy veteran who had been on the state police force less than a year.

"Cameron’s life goal was to affect change and help those in need," said Aimee Hunt, who is organizing the event with her husband, Brad. "His family would like him to be remembered for how he lived his life and what he stood for, not how he died."

All proceeds from the run will go to the Trooper Cameron Ponder Memorial Fund to raise money for a scholarship to be given to a Hardin County high school senior.

Last year, more than 600 people ran or walked in the event, 

"This year, we will award 5 scholarships in the amount of $954, which as you know is Cameron's badge number," Hunt said. "This is something we hope and want to continue every year."

The cost to register for the race is $40 and those who do are guaranteed a T-shirt and goodie bag. The race will be chip-timed and awards will be given for overall winners and age divisions.

To register for the race, go to www.tristateracer.com or can contact Aimee Hunt at 270-268-6411.

You can also visit the race's Facebook event page for updates.

The parents of Ponder set up a memorial fund last fall that will go to support initiatives and programs that their son loved.

Previous:

Antoinette Konz can be reached at 502-585-0838 or @tkonz on Twitter.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.