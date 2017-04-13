Grieving mother posts heartbreaking tribute to 4-year-old son who died of cancer

LEONARDTOWN, Md. (WDRB) -- A heartbreaking post from a Maryland mother who lost her four-year-old son to cancer is being shared around the world.

Ruth Scully marked two-months since her son Ryan died by writing about his final days and his final wishes. Nolan Scully died February 4, 2017, after a year-long battle with Rhabdomyosarcoma, a rare soft tissue cancer. The family took him to the doctor in November 2015, after he had trouble breathing. They thought it was a stuffy nose. That was the beginning of treatments and pain that lasted until Nolan passed away.

The post starts by saying, "Two months. Two months since I've held you in my arms, heard how much you loved me, kissed those sweetie "pie" lips. Two months since we've snuggled. Two months of pure absolute Hell."

Ruth included a photo with the tribute. It shows Ryan on a rug outside a shower. In an earlier post, she wrote: "To some, this picture looks like a kid laying in a bathroom floor. What you don't see is my 4-year-old son scared to death to be in a room without me so he lays in the bathroom looking at my shower door as I'm about to get in. He will not move a muscle until I'm done."

A second picture shows the empty rug.

She details a heart-wrenching conversation she had with Nolan, as his health deteriorated and his pain increased.

Me: Poot, this Cancer stuff sucks. You don't have to fight anymore.

Nolan: (Pure Happiness) I DONT??!! But I will for you Mommy!!

Me: No Poot!! Is that what you have been doing?? Fighting for Mommy??

Nolan: Well DUH!!

Me: Nolan Ray, what is Mommy's job?

Nolan: To keep me SAFE! (With a big grin)

Me: Honey ... I can't do that anymore here. The only way I can keep you safe is in Heaven. (My heart shattering)

Nolan: Sooooo I'll just go to Heaven and play until you get there! You'll come right?

She writes that "An hour or so before he passed he even filled out a "Will"! We laid in bed together and he sketched out how he wanted his funeral, picked his pall bearers, what he wanted people to wear, wrote down what he was leaving each of us, and even wrote down what he wanted to be remembered as... which of course was a Policeman."

Ruth ends by explaining that she left Nolan's side to take a shower, but doctors told her when she returned that he had slipped into a coma. But she says it was a miracle at the end, when he woke for his final goodbye.

"My angel took a breath, opened his eyes, smiled at me and said "I Love You Mommy," turned his head towards me and at 11:54 pm Sgt. Rollin Nolan Scully passed away as I was singing "You are My Sunshine" in his ear."

