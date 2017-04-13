Be Our Guest: Jerry Heston Salon offers fresh, modern styles tailored to individuals

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB has a "Be Our Guest" deal for everyone who wants a little pampering and a great look.

We're offering a half-price deal this week to the Jerry Heston Salon. The salon in the Shelbyville Road Plaza has been locally-owned since 1994

Jerry is showing how to style "second day hair" for those who don't choose to wash their hair every day. Using a blow dryer and a dry shampoo, he's able to give a fresh look on the second day. He's using Aveda Shampure dry shampoo and Aveda Shampure thermal dry conditioner.

Jerry Heston Salon is an Aveda Concept salon that is fresh and modern with fresh, creative coloring and styling with socially conscious products and community partnerships. Thei handcrafted cuts, innovative color services, and warm, welcoming atmosphere ensure a superior experience tailored to each individual client.

Jerry Heston offers transformative services, at various pricing levels, 7 days a week, custom-fit to your lifestyle.

WDRB has a limited number of half priced Be Our Guest gift certificates to Jerry Heston Salon. The $100 gift certificates go on sale at 9 a.m. for just $50 on Thursday, April 13, 2017. For more information, CLICK HERE.

