Police say 8-year-old Ohio boy drove 3-year-old sister to McDonald's

Friday, July 14 2017 4:16 PM EDT2017-07-14 20:16:09 GMT
Kentucky Gov. Matt Bevin, May 26, 2017
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Matt Bevin on Friday ordered a mix of budget cuts to state agencies and transfers of restricted state funds to fix a $152 million shortfall in the state’s $10.6 billion budget for the fiscal year that ended June 30. John Chilton, Bevin’s budget director, said in a press release that the state expects “an ongoing challenge with revenues” in the current fiscal year. Bevin, in the release, said the situation “dramatical...More >>
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Matt Bevin on Friday ordered a mix of budget cuts to state agencies and transfers of restricted state funds to fix a $152 million shortfall in the state’s $10.6 billion budget for the fiscal year that ended June 30. John Chilton, Bevin’s budget director, said in a press release that the state expects “an ongoing challenge with revenues” in the current fiscal year. Bevin, in the release, said the situation “dramatical...More >>
Saturday, July 15 2017 10:29 AM EDT2017-07-15 14:29:18 GMT
“We have so much more to do to bring justice in this case,” Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub told reporters Friday. “I am very relieved to say we brought four young men one step closer to their loved ones so they can rest in peace.”
“We have so much more to do to bring justice in this case,” Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub told reporters Friday. “I am very relieved to say we brought four young men one step closer to their loved ones so they can rest in peace.”
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Ohio boy and his 3-year-old sister were hungry earlier this week so he took it upon himself to drive them to McDonald's for a bite to eat.
When Officer Jake Koehler arrived at the only McDonald's in East Palestine, Ohio, he found the boy sitting behind the wheel of his parents' minivan. Police say the boy drove about a mile-and-a-half to the restaurant, obeying every stop light and using his turn signals along the way.
"So then I asked him how he learned to drive, and he said he looked up YouTube videos on how to drive," Koehler said. "Honest to God, I've only been a patrolman or a police officer for two years but I don't think I'll have anything like this the rest of my career."
The kids got their cheeseburgers, fries, and chicken nuggets before police took them to the station to get picked up by their parents.