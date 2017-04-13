Police say 8-year-old Ohio boy drove 3-year-old sister to McDona - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Police say 8-year-old Ohio boy drove 3-year-old sister to McDonald's

Posted: Updated:
An 8-year-old boy drove his 3-year-old sister to the only McDonald's in East Palestine, Ohio because they were feeling hungry. An 8-year-old boy drove his 3-year-old sister to the only McDonald's in East Palestine, Ohio because they were feeling hungry.
Officer Jake Koehler says an 8-year-old boy stopped for every traffic light and used his turn signals while driving himself and 3-year-old sisters to McDonald's. Officer Jake Koehler says an 8-year-old boy stopped for every traffic light and used his turn signals while driving himself and 3-year-old sisters to McDonald's.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- An 8-year-old Ohio boy and his 3-year-old sister were hungry earlier this week so he took it upon himself to drive them to McDonald's for a bite to eat. 

When Officer Jake Koehler arrived at the only McDonald's in East Palestine, Ohio, he found the boy sitting behind the wheel of his parents' minivan. Police say the boy drove about a mile-and-a-half to the restaurant, obeying every stop light and using his turn signals along the way. 

"So then I asked him how he learned to drive, and he said he looked up YouTube videos on how to drive," Koehler said. "Honest to God, I've only been a patrolman or a police officer for two years but I don't think I'll have anything like this the rest of my career."

The kids got their cheeseburgers, fries, and chicken nuggets before police took them to the station to get picked up by their parents.

