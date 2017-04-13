WATCH LIVE AT 11 AM: Family of man dragged from United Airlines - WDRB 41 Louisville News

WATCH LIVE AT 11 AM: Family of man dragged from United Airlines flight to speak

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Attorneys and at least one family member of the man dragged off a United Airlines flight will speak publicly today.

Chicago Aviation police forcibly removed David Dao, a physician who practices in Elizabethtown, Kentucky, from a a flight bound for Louisville from Chicago O'Hare Sunday night. The flight was overbooked and Dr. Dao refused to give up his seat. 

United Airlines says it selected four passengers, at random, to be removed from the flight to make room for flight crew members. New cell phone video shows Dr. Dao refusing orders to get off the plane.

