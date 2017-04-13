Mom charged with murdering 3-month-old son - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Mom charged with murdering 3-month-old son

Posted: Updated:
Dailyn Cruz-Abrea Dailyn Cruz-Abrea

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville woman is being arraigned today after police say she killed her infant son at the Fountain Square Apartments in West Buechel in late March. 

According to the arrest report, 26-year-old Dailyn Cruz-Abrea called 911 on March 30 and stated she had smothered her baby and wanted to know the fastest way to kill herself. When police arrived, they found the 3-month-old in bed. 

Police say Cruz-Abrea admitted that she smothered the boy, now identified as Lucas Paez Cruz.

Using an interpreter, Cruz-Abrea pleaded not guilty to one count of murder. Her bond was set at $500,000. She's due back in court at the end of the month. 

Previous:

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.