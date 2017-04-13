Authorities warning pharmacists to watch for teacher charged with kidnapping student

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Tennessee prosecutor wants pharmacy employees to be on the lookout for the teacher who disappeared last month with a student.

Police say 50-year-old Tad Cummins takes medicine to control his blood pressure and will probably need a refill soon. Cummins and 15-year-old Elizabeth Thomas were reported missing on March 13.

The only confirmed sighting of the pair was two days later at a Walmart in Oklahoma City.

Authorities have warrants charging Cummins with sexual contact with a minor and aggravated kidnapping.

The teacher's wife of 31 years has filed for divorce. Court records show that Jill Cummins sued her missing husband on the grounds of irreconcilable differences and inappropriate marital conduct.

The wife, who works for the Maury County school system, says she has not seen her husband since March 13. The couple has two children together.

Jill Cummins has previously publicly pleaded with her husband to turn himself in and bring the girl home safely.

"Tad, this is not you," she said. "This is not who you are. Please do the right thing and turn yourself in to the police. And bring Beth back home."

Police say Cummins took out a loan for $4,500 a few weeks before the kidnapping.

