Former owner of Shepherdsville pet cemetery facing new charges

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The former owner of Pet Haven Cemetery is in new trouble.

Patricia Karsner is now behind bars in the Hardin County Detention Center, charged with theft by unlawful taking under $500. Her attorney, Jeff Sexton, says she's accused of shoplifting from a local Walmart.

The police report says witnesses observed Karsner concealing merchandise in a clear plastic tote and, when confronted, she left the parking lot. Sexton says she was found a half-mile away from Walmart. Police say they searched her vehicle and located a clear box containing items totaling over $66. Sexton says she denies she was shoplifting. Her bond is set at 10-thousand dollars full cash for the theft charge.

Sexton says she was also convicted of custodial interference on Wednesday in her Hardin County trial that lasted two days this week.

Karsner filed a federal lawsuit against against the Radcliff Police Department after police said on body cam video they broke her arm in Sept. 2015.

She was in the middle of a custody battle with the father of her children.

Sexton says he intends to appeal the conviction. Her sentencing is scheduled for May 16th at 10am. Sexton says the jury recommended the minimum of one year behind bars.

Karsner made headlines for the poor condition of her Shepherdsville cemetery. She sold it after asking people to dig up their pets' graves.

Previous stories:

Shepherdsville Pet Cemetery sold as owners dig up their pets

Shepherdsville pet cemetery ordered to clean up the property

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.