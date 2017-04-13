Suspect arrested after Louisville man attacked, severely beaten in his own home

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after police say he and several others broke into a man's home and severely beat him.

According to an arrest warrant, the incident occurred on Saturday, April 1.

Police say 40-year-old Norwin Sprows and several accomplices entered the man's home, uninvited, by force. They then allegedly locked the door and refused to allow the victim to leave.

Instead, police say they began beating the man with a "blunt object." Police say he was kicked and beaten in the face.

The suspects then left, and the victim went to the corner of S. 18th Street and Oak Street. From there, he was taken to University Hospital.

Police say the man sustained serious injuries as a result of the attack, including a global fracture to his face. According to the arrest warrant, the victim may lose sight in his right eye.

Police say the man was able to identify Sprows as one of his attackers.

An arrest warrant was issued for Sprows on Thursday, April 6, and he was taken into custody on April 12. He's charged with first degree assault, first degree burglary and first degree unlawful imprisonment.

He is currently being held in Louisville Metro Corrections.

