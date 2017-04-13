'Disney on Ice: Passport to Adventure" takes you to different worlds April 14-16

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB's Keith Kaiser recently had a chance to take the ice with some Disney favorites.The KFC Yum! Center hosts Mickey and his friends this weekend with Disney On Ice: Passport to Adventure.
Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, Goofy and Daisy journey to the timeless worlds of Disney's The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Peter Pan, and Disney's Frozen.
Explore the African Pride Lands with Simba, Timon and Pumbaa, voyage deep under the sea to Ariel's mystical underwater kingdom and tour London with Peter Pan and Wendy before flying to Neverland to meet up with Tinker Bell.
Travel to Arendelle for an extraordinary adventure with sisters Anna and Elsa, rugged mountain man Kristoff and everyone's favorite huggable snowman Olaf.
Disney on Ice: Passport to Adventure
KFC Yum! Center
Friday, April 14th 7pm
Saturday, April 15th 1pm & 5pm
Sunday, April 16th 1pm & 5pm
Tickets start at $15.
