'Disney on Ice: Passport to Adventure" takes you to different worlds April 14-16

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- WDRB's Keith Kaiser recently had a chance to take the ice with some Disney favorites.The KFC Yum! Center hosts Mickey and his friends this weekend with Disney On Ice: Passport to Adventure.

Mickey Mouse, Minnie Mouse, Donald, Goofy and Daisy journey to the timeless worlds of Disney's The Lion King, The Little Mermaid, Peter Pan, and Disney's Frozen.

Explore the African Pride Lands with Simba, Timon and Pumbaa, voyage deep under the sea to Ariel's mystical underwater kingdom and tour London with Peter Pan and Wendy before flying to Neverland to meet up with Tinker Bell.

Travel to Arendelle for an extraordinary adventure with sisters Anna and Elsa, rugged mountain man Kristoff and everyone's favorite huggable snowman Olaf.

Disney on Ice: Passport to Adventure

KFC Yum! Center

Friday, April 14th 7pm

Saturday, April 15th 1pm & 5pm

Sunday, April 16th 1pm & 5pm

Tickets start at $15.

Click here for ticket information.

