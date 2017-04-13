Website names Louisville as one of the best U.S. cities to celeb - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Website names Louisville as one of the best U.S. cities to celebrate Easter

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville ranks as one of the best places to celebrate Easter in the country.

Wallethub, a Washington D.C.-based personal finance website, compared 100 cities looking at 11 "ideal Easter" metrics. Those metrics included the number of egg hunts per capita to the percentage of Christians in a city.

Louisville comes in at Number 17 on the list. St. Louis ranks Number 1. 

According to the National Retail Federation the average person will spend $152 on Easter.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.