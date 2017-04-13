YMCA to be built on vacant property in west Louisville

Police say it happened at a home on Seymour's west end.

“We have so much more to do to bring justice in this case,” Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub told reporters Friday. “I am very relieved to say we brought four young men one step closer to their loved ones so they can rest in peace.”

Pennsylvania murders: Killer used pig roaster to burn bodies, official says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Matt Bevin on Friday ordered a mix of budget cuts to state agencies and transfers of restricted state funds to fix a $152 million shortfall in the state’s $10.6 billion budget for the fiscal year that ended June 30. John Chilton, Bevin’s budget director, said in a press release that the state expects “an ongoing challenge with revenues” in the current fiscal year. Bevin, in the release, said the situation “dramatical...

Larry Huddleston was in a single cell on the booking floor when jail officials say he hanged himself.

Officials say a woman in her 50s was accidentally hit by a pick-up truck at a family member's home.

LMPD: Woman dies after being hit by truck in Pleasure Ridge Park

The westbound lanes were shut down around mile marker 8.

LMPD is investigating after a 2-year-old girl drowned in a pool in west Louisville.

Under Georgia law, any sexual contact between someone with a supervisory role is illegal, even if the encounter is consensual.

Jail for music teacher, 54, who blames male student, 17, for tricking her into having sex 'like a used car salesman'

This property at 17th and Broadway in west Louisville has been vacant since Phillip Morris closed in 1999, but it will soon be home to a new YMCA.

Developers now have financing in place to build a YMCA on this vacant property at 17th and Broadway.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- What used to be a cigarette plant at 18th and Broadway could now help improve the health of the neighborhood.

After years of delay, a new West Louisville YMCA is about to become a reality. The property has been vacant since Philip Morris shut down in 1999.

But soon, the gravel will be replaced by a gym, the graffiti by group exercise as the YMCA builds a 62,000-square-foot facility.

The YMCA has talked of building on the property for 10 years, but the final piece of the financing puzzle, about $7 million in federal New Market Tax Credits, is finally in place.

“It's been a long and strenuous journey, but we've never lost sight of the vision,” said Steve Tarver, president of CEO of the Greater Louisville YMCA.

That vision is for a comprehensive community health facility, which will include partners Norton Health, which will provide medical services, ProRehab Physical Therapy, Family and Children’s Place, which will provide behavioral and mental health services, and Republic Bank, which will offer financial services.

The facility’s official name will be the Republic Bank Foundation YMCA.

“It really is, to use the core of the Y's mission, to allow people to grow and thrive spiritually, mentally and physically,” Tarver said.

It is hoped that the project will also help the neighborhood thrive by attracting new business to an area that badly needs it.

“Hopefully, we'll get a sit-down restaurant or two, or three, or ten," said Fourth District Metro Councilwoman Barbara Sexton Smith. "We will possibly get dry cleaners, we could get florist shops, we could get other kinds of professional services."

That's what Quang Do is counting on. He has operated a nail salon across the street from the new YMCA property for more than 10 years and would welcome new customers.

“It will be good for everybody's business,” he said.

And it will perhaps take some of the sting from the loss of the west Louisville Walmart, which was to locate elsewhere on the property.

“There will be another project on the other side of 18th Street,” Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said. “It’s a tremendous piece of property there. So when you put the Y project together with rapid transit up 18th Street, this will be a catalyst for the entire west Louisville.

The YMCA hopes to break ground by the end of the year.

Tarver says the facility is designed to supplement, not replace, the nearby Chestnut Street YMCA.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.