Cards, 'Cats, Hoosiers recruits on the court for the KDF Basketball Classic April 15

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 44th annual Kentucky Derby Basketball Classic showcases the future college freshman that will play for the Cards, 'Cats, Hoosiers and Hilltoppers.

It's the oldest high school all-star game in the nation and consistently spotlights players who later move on to stardom at the collegiate and professional level. This year's roster includes University of Louisville signees Malik Williams, Darius Perry, Lance Thomas and Jordan Nwora; University of Kentucky signee Shai Gilgeous-Alexander; and Indiana University signees Aljami Durham, Clifton Moore, Jr. and Justin Smith.

Past participants have included Jamal Mashburn, Moses Malone, Rex Chapman, Pervis Ellison, Isiah Thomas, Dominique Wilkins, Darrell Griffith, Derek Anderson, Anfernee Hardaway and Michael Beasley.

Basketball fans around the world will be able to tune-in to see next year's freshman class of basketball all-stars when FS2 and WDRB televise the Derby Festival Basketball Classic Saturday, April 15, 2017 at 7 p.m. at Freedom Hall.



Kentucky Derby Festival Basketball Classic

Saturday, April 15 at 7 p.m.

Freedom Hall at the Kentucky Exposition Center

$18 lower arena seating

$50 VIP courtside seating

Purchase tickets online at ticketmaster.com or by phone (800) 745-3000.

Parking: $8 per vehicle, $20 per bus

www.kdf.org

2017 Kentucky Derby Festival Basketball Classic Roster

Horseshoe Foundation Night of the Future Stars

Tickets for the game and 2017 Pegasus Pins will allow for free admission to the Horseshoe Foundation Derby Festival Night of the Future Stars, which will be held on Friday, April 14, at Indiana University Southeast.

Friday's event is comparable to the NBA All-Star weekend, with players showcasing their special skills. Some of the nights most exciting moments have occurred during the Slam Dunk, 2-on-2 and 3-Point Shooting competitions. There will also be a one-hour autograph-signing session following the event, with a two-item limit for signing.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.