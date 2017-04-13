Nintendo pays it forward, gives new gaming system to 7-year-old - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Nintendo pays it forward, gives new gaming system to 7-year-old who donated Wii to police

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A 7-year-old boy who gave his Nintendo Wii to his local police department caught the attention of the video game giant. 

In late March, Brady Duke donated his Wii to the Wausau Police Department in Wisconsin after he learned an officer from nearby Everest Metropolitan Police Department lost an officer in a shooting.

Police say Brady's act of compassion came at just the right time, giving them hope.

His story spread quickly on social media, making it all the way to Nintendo headquarters. Company officials decided to pay it forward, and gave Brady its newest game system -- the Switch.

"It's just really great to know that they protect and they serve this city, but they also just genuinely really, really care," said Brady's mom, Jessica Duke. 

Nintendo gave Brady its newest game system -- the Switch -- and it was delivered by the same officers Brady helped just weeks ago.

