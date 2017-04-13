Online tool shows average wait times at VA centers - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Online tool shows average wait times at VA centers

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Department of Veterans Affairs has launched a new tool on its website that lets patients see average wait times in their area.

The Access and Quality Tool provides Veterans with an easy-to-use, easy-to-understand way of accessing patient wait time and quality of care data. The average wait time at the Robley Rex, Newburg and Dupont facilities is about three days. In Shively, the average wait time is two days.

Veterans can also use the tool to rate the service they received.

Click here to use the Access and Quality Tool

