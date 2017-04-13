Volunteers of America breaks ground on $6 million addiction reco - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Volunteers of America breaks ground on $6 million addiction recovery center in downtown Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Volunteers of American broke ground on a $6 million investment to fight addiction and get people treatment Thursday morning.

The new addiction recovery and treatment facility in downtown Louisville is part of an expansion and renovation project at the Planned Parenthood building on 2nd Street.

The organization provides a number of services including addiction treatment, helping veterans get back on their feet and assisting the homeless.

"We can do better for all of those men and women who seek a solution to ending the battle of addiction," said Jennifer Hancock, CEO of Volunteers of America. "Today is the day and now is the time."

Volunteers of America serves 20,000 people a year across a five-state region.

