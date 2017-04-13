Home sales up 4.5 percent in Louisville in 2017 - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Home sales up 4.5 percent in Louisville in 2017

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The number of Louisville-area homes sold is on the rise.

Sales are up more than 4.5 percent so far in 2017.

The average price of those homes is also up more than eight percent to over $193,000.

Experts say buyers came back in force last month after a seasonal uptick in listings and that more buyers entered the market to avoid the possibility of paying higher interest rates later this year.

