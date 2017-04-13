Letters reveal reasons for Bullitt County's loss of national crime-fighting database

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Newly obtained letters are shedding new light on state sanctions against Bullitt County that will result in the county's loss of a valuable crime-fighting tool.

Starting Saturday, Bullitt County law enforcement will no longer have access to the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) database.

WDRB obtained the letters between Kentucky State Police and Judge Executive Melanie Roberts. Those letters are included below.

They says the Bullitt County Communications Center's Level B probation sanction has been moved up to a Level A suspension sanction.

They say there have been breeches of security policy and Kentucky law at the Bullitt County Communications Center, including 260 criminal history reports that were retrieved out of compliance, and users refusing to enter EPO's and wanted suspects after hours.

Dispatchers can still make inquires, but Kentucky State Police will now have to enter reports.

On Tuesday, Bullitt Fiscal Court will discuss a proposal for the Sheriff's Office to take over the Dispatch Center.

