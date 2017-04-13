Brandenburg woman will be this year's 'Thundernator'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A woman from Brandenburg won the ultimate Kentucky Derby Festival experience.

Mary Hager won the opportunity to be this year's Thundernator through a second chance promotion from the Kentucky Lottery.

She will provide the Thunder countdown and will activate the Thunder launch system at the Galt House Hotel.

Hager will also get nine other VIP experiences, including a ride down Broadway in the Pegasus Parade, a hot air balloon ride and seats on Millionairs Row during Celebrity Day at the Downs.

