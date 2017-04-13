Arizona girl narrowly missed by gunshots flying by her head - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Arizona girl narrowly missed by gunshots flying by her head

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A little girl in Arizona is lucky to be alive after she was narrowly missed by gunfire, and the whole thing is caught on chilling video.

It happened Monday at a Chandler Barber Shop, southeast of Phoenix.

The little girl was running around the barber shop and sat down at the exact moment that two bullets burst through the window behind her, one on each side of her head.

Police say the shooting stemmed from a fight nearby.

Two people were arrested on a number of charges, including discharging a firearm and aggravated assault.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.