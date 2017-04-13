LMPD Officer Brandon Wood fired after grand jury indictment invo - WDRB 41 Louisville News

LMPD Officer Brandon Wood fired after grand jury indictment involving sex abuse scandal

Posted: Updated:
Former LMPD Officer Brandon Wood Former LMPD Officer Brandon Wood

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Officer Brandon Wood, one of the two LMPD officers indicted by a grand jury Wednesday in connection with sexual abuse charges, has been fired.

In a statement on its Facebook page Thursday afternoon, LMPD said after a meeting with Chief Steve Conrad, Wood was fired, effective immediately.

Attorney Steve Schroering, who represents Wood, said Wood will appeal the termination to the Louisville Police Merit Board in the next 10 days. Schroering said the board likely wouldn't hear the appeal until after the criminal case is resolved. 

He declined to talk about why Wood is appealing. 

Wood was indicted on seven counts of sexual abuse with one alleged victim and given a $10,000 bond by Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Angela Bisig. Wood allegedly abused a juvenile in 2011 and 2012 while with LMPD's Explorer program, according to the indictment. 

LMPD had reassigned Wood in October amid the investigation.

Related Stories:

Louisville grand jury indicts current, former LMPD officers involved in sex abuse scandal

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.