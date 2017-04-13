Nationwide recall affects 150,000 garbage disposals - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Nationwide recall affects 150,000 garbage disposals

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A nationwide recall is affecting some consumers who recently installed new garbage disposals in their homes.

Anaheim Manufacturing and Moen are recalling nearly 150,000 garbage disposals because metal parts inside could fly off during use. About 22 customers have reported the issue but no injuries were reported.

The disposals were sold in retail stores and online between Dec. 2015 and March 2017. 

The manufacturer says it will give you a free replacement if you have a recalled model.

Copyright 2017 by WDRB News. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.