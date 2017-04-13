Sex contract could be pivotal in case against Jeffersonville man charged with molesting teenage girl

Police say it happened at a home on Seymour's west end.

“We have so much more to do to bring justice in this case,” Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub told reporters Friday. “I am very relieved to say we brought four young men one step closer to their loved ones so they can rest in peace.”

Pennsylvania murders: Killer used pig roaster to burn bodies, official says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Matt Bevin on Friday ordered a mix of budget cuts to state agencies and transfers of restricted state funds to fix a $152 million shortfall in the state’s $10.6 billion budget for the fiscal year that ended June 30. John Chilton, Bevin’s budget director, said in a press release that the state expects “an ongoing challenge with revenues” in the current fiscal year. Bevin, in the release, said the situation “dramatical...

Larry Huddleston was in a single cell on the booking floor when jail officials say he hanged himself.

The westbound lanes were shut down around mile marker 8.

Officials say a woman in her 50s was accidentally hit by a pick-up truck at a family member's home.

LMPD: Woman dies after being hit by truck in Pleasure Ridge Park

LMPD is investigating after a 2-year-old girl appeared to have drowned in a west Louisville pool.

Under Georgia law, any sexual contact between someone with a supervisory role is illegal, even if the encounter is consensual.

Jail for music teacher, 54, who blames male student, 17, for tricking her into having sex 'like a used car salesman'

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Brandin Wilson, 33, walked into a Jeffersonville courtroom Thursday shackled at the wrist and feet.

He had no words for reports, though he pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say Wilson wrote out sexual stipulations for weekly acts with the 13-year-old girl.

"For a grown man to locate a child and start molesting that child, and then reduce that to writing and make the child sign that ... it was both heartbreaking and infuriating," said Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull.

Wilson periodically provided for her and consequences for backing out of the deal.

"I was a very uncomfortable from the very beginning with my (relative) and him," said a relative of the girl, who we aren't identifying to protect the victim's identity. "There were things said that just didn't sound right."

It all came to light after the last act, which police say took place Saturday in a van at Duffy's Landing. Wilson and the girl were reportedly gone for hours, and his wife found the sex contract in his wallet.

"This is not her fault," the victim's relative said. "This is nothing she created, and it's not her fault, and she needs to know she is so loved."

The teen told detectives they'd been having sex for years.

"At this point and time, we have no discovery ... no evidence that's been presented to us," said defense attorney Jennifer Culotta.

Wilson only faces two sex abuse charges, making that contract dated Feb., 13 2017 crucial.

The challenge with prosecuting child molestation cases is the victim trying to produce the dates of these offenses," Mull said. "Most times, they can't remember."

Wilson was arrested for sexual misconduct with a child in 2002. He was 18 at the time, and police say the victim was 14.

But he cut a deal to stay away from her and the state dismissed the case.

