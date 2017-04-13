Sex contract could be pivotal in case against Jeffersonville man - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Sex contract could be pivotal in case against Jeffersonville man charged with molesting teenage girl

Posted: Updated:

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (WDRB) -- Brandin Wilson, 33, walked into a Jeffersonville courtroom Thursday shackled at the wrist and feet. 

He had no words for reports, though he pleaded not guilty.

Prosecutors say Wilson wrote out sexual stipulations for weekly acts with the 13-year-old girl.

"For a grown man to locate a child and start molesting that child, and then reduce that to writing and make the child sign that ... it was both heartbreaking and infuriating," said Clark County Prosecutor Jeremy Mull.

Wilson periodically provided for her and consequences for backing out of the deal.

"I was a very uncomfortable from the very beginning with my (relative) and him," said a relative of the girl, who we aren't identifying to protect the victim's identity. "There were things said that just didn't sound right."

It all came to light after the last act, which police say took place Saturday in a van at Duffy's Landing. Wilson and the girl were reportedly gone for hours, and his wife found the sex contract in his wallet. 

"This is not her fault," the victim's relative said. "This is nothing she created, and it's not her fault, and she needs to know she is so loved."

The teen told detectives they'd been having sex for years.

"At this point and time, we have no discovery ... no evidence that's been presented to us," said defense attorney Jennifer Culotta.

Wilson only faces two sex abuse charges, making that contract dated Feb., 13 2017 crucial. 

The challenge with prosecuting child molestation cases is the victim trying to produce the dates of these offenses," Mull said. "Most times, they can't remember."

Wilson was arrested for sexual misconduct with a child in 2002.  He was 18 at the time, and police say the victim was 14.

But he cut a deal to stay away from her and the state dismissed the case. 

Related Stories:

Jeffersonville man accused of forcing 13-year-old into sexual 'contract'

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.