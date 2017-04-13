Federal judge dismisses lawsuit filed by man seeking to marry co - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Federal judge dismisses lawsuit filed by man seeking to marry computer

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's official: You cannot marry your laptop computer or pet in Kentucky.

A U.S. District Court Judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Tennessee man who sued Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis, Gov. Matt Bevin and Attorney General Andy Beshear because he was denied a license to wed his laptop.

A Kentucky woman had joined the federal suit when she was not allowed to marry an animal.

Chris Sevier and Elizabeth Ording identified themselves as a “machinist” and "zoophile," respectively, and argued their constitutional rights were denied when Davis denied their requests for marriage licenses. In addition, they claimed the denial "amounts to discrimination on the basis of race."

Davis made national headlines in 2015 when she refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples after a landmark U.S. Supreme Court case that legalized gay marriage.

Ording says the county attorney told her she could have a wedding, but the state wouldn't recognize the marriage.

Judge Henry Wilhoit ruled March 31 there is no constitutional right “or liberty interest in marrying one's laptop" or animal.

"There is simply no law which supports their claims," the judge ruled.

Sevier and Ording have filed similar unsuccessful suits in several other states. The two have argued that same-sex marriage is as legitimate as marrying an animal or object.

A South Carolina judge dismissed a similar lawsuit because the claims "are implausible, fanciful and frivolous."

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

