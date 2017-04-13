Federal judge dismisses lawsuit filed by man seeking to marry computer

One person was shot and killed Saturday night in the Shawnee neighborhood.

“We have so much more to do to bring justice in this case,” Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub told reporters Friday. “I am very relieved to say we brought four young men one step closer to their loved ones so they can rest in peace.”

Pennsylvania murders: Killer used pig roaster to burn bodies, official says

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Matt Bevin on Friday ordered a mix of budget cuts to state agencies and transfers of restricted state funds to fix a $152 million shortfall in the state’s $10.6 billion budget for the fiscal year that ended June 30. John Chilton, Bevin’s budget director, said in a press release that the state expects “an ongoing challenge with revenues” in the current fiscal year. Bevin, in the release, said the situation “dramatical...

Bevin orders cuts to fix $152 million budget gap, warns of more problems ahead

Larry Huddleston was in a single cell on the booking floor when jail officials say he hanged himself.

The westbound lanes were shut down around mile marker 8.

LMPD is investigating after a 2-year-old girl appeared to have drowned in a west Louisville pool.

2-year-old girl dies after being found floating in west Louisville pool

Officials say a woman in her 50s was accidentally hit by a pick-up truck at a family member's home.

LMPD: Woman dies after being hit by truck in Pleasure Ridge Park

Under Georgia law, any sexual contact between someone with a supervisory role is illegal, even if the encounter is consensual.

Jail for music teacher, 54, who blames male student, 17, for tricking her into having sex 'like a used car salesman'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- It's official: You cannot marry your laptop computer or pet in Kentucky.

A U.S. District Court Judge has dismissed a lawsuit filed by a Tennessee man who sued Rowan County Clerk Kim Davis, Gov. Matt Bevin and Attorney General Andy Beshear because he was denied a license to wed his laptop.

A Kentucky woman had joined the federal suit when she was not allowed to marry an animal.

Chris Sevier and Elizabeth Ording identified themselves as a “machinist” and "zoophile," respectively, and argued their constitutional rights were denied when Davis denied their requests for marriage licenses. In addition, they claimed the denial "amounts to discrimination on the basis of race."

Davis made national headlines in 2015 when she refused to issue marriage licenses to same-sex couples after a landmark U.S. Supreme Court case that legalized gay marriage.

Ording says the county attorney told her she could have a wedding, but the state wouldn't recognize the marriage.

Judge Henry Wilhoit ruled March 31 there is no constitutional right “or liberty interest in marrying one's laptop" or animal.

"There is simply no law which supports their claims," the judge ruled.

Sevier and Ording have filed similar unsuccessful suits in several other states. The two have argued that same-sex marriage is as legitimate as marrying an animal or object.

A South Carolina judge dismissed a similar lawsuit because the claims "are implausible, fanciful and frivolous."

