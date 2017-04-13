New website provides wait times for veterans at all area VA facilities

Police say it happened at a home on Seymour's west end.

Police say it happened at a home on Seymour's west end.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Matt Bevin on Friday ordered a mix of budget cuts to state agencies and transfers of restricted state funds to fix a $152 million shortfall in the state’s $10.6 billion budget for the fiscal year that ended June 30. John Chilton, Bevin’s budget director, said in a press release that the state expects “an ongoing challenge with revenues” in the current fiscal year. Bevin, in the release, said the situation “dramatical...

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Gov. Matt Bevin on Friday ordered a mix of budget cuts to state agencies and transfers of restricted state funds to fix a $152 million shortfall in the state’s $10.6 billion budget for the fiscal year that ended June 30. John Chilton, Bevin’s budget director, said in a press release that the state expects “an ongoing challenge with revenues” in the current fiscal year. Bevin, in the release, said the situation “dramatical...

“We have so much more to do to bring justice in this case,” Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub told reporters Friday. “I am very relieved to say we brought four young men one step closer to their loved ones so they can rest in peace.”

“We have so much more to do to bring justice in this case,” Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub told reporters Friday. “I am very relieved to say we brought four young men one step closer to their loved ones so they can rest in peace.”

Pennsylvania murders: Killer used pig roaster to burn bodies, official says

Pennsylvania murders: Killer used pig roaster to burn bodies, official says

Larry Huddleston was in a single cell on the booking floor when jail officials say he hanged himself.

Larry Huddleston was in a single cell on the booking floor when jail officials say he hanged himself.

The westbound lanes were shut down around mile marker 8.

The westbound lanes were shut down around mile marker 8.

LMPD is investigating after a 2-year-old girl appeared to have drowned in a west Louisville pool.

LMPD is investigating after a 2-year-old girl appeared to have drowned in a west Louisville pool.

Officials say a woman in her 50s was accidentally hit by a pick-up truck at a family member's home.

Officials say a woman in her 50's was accidentally hit by a pick-up truck at a family member's home.

LMPD: Woman dies after being hit by truck in Pleasure Ridge Park

LMPD: Woman dies after being hit by truck in Pleasure Ridge Park

Under Georgia law, any sexual contact between someone with a supervisory role is illegal, even if the encounter is consensual.

Under Georgia law, any sexual contact between someone with a supervisory role is illegal, even if the encounter is consensual.

Jail for music teacher, 54, who blames male student, 17, for tricking her into having sex 'like a used car salesman'

Jail for music teacher, 54, who blames male student, 17, for tricking her into having sex 'like a used car salesman'

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Department of Veteran Affairs launched a new website this week, allowing veterans to use a computers, tablets and even a smartphone to check wait times and patient care and concerns at all of the area VA hospitals and medical centers.

Royal Taylor is a United States Air Force veteran and gets all of his medical treatment at the Robley Rex VA Medical Center.

"I haven't been to a civilian doctor in seven years that I have been on VA benefits," Taylor said.

The wait times can be a challenge, but Taylor has tricks to speed things up.

"Sometimes I go early in the morning, like 4 or 5, and I get service quick," Taylor said.

But Taylor said seeing a specialist is a different story.

"Sometimes it takes a month or two months ... so they refer you to a civilian," he said.

This week, The Department of Veterans Affairs launched the Access and Quality website. The goal is to help increase transparency at VA facilities.

"The purpose is to let everyone know that we expect people to hold us accountable for providing the care to veterans that they've earned," said Martin Traxler, Medical Center Director for Louisville's VA Healthcare System. "This is our basic report card for how we're doing."

Traxler said the website provides veterans and their families with lots of information and knows distance and wait times are pretty important.

"They can see how quickly they can get into our primary care or mental health clinics, how quickly they can get into specialty clinics," Traxler said.

Traxler said the wait times are averages that include scheduled appointments and walk-ins, so don't be alarmed.

"If we see a number that says it's going to be three days before I can be seen at a primary care location, it does not mean that we can not see them today for an urgent need."

Traxler says the Robley Rex VA Medical Center is now also seeing patients on Saturdays. But he also points out the hospital has a 91 percent approval rating on the website, and he's confident veterans will get the best care at VA facilities.

T access the new website, click here.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.