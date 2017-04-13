Metro Council approves $50,000 contract for special investigator - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Metro Council approves $50,000 contract for special investigator to look into LMPD Explorer program

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Members of Louisville Metro Council are taking steps to push along an investigation into LMPD's Explorer program. 

Metro Council passed a resolution Thursday night for a contract of up to $50,000 for a special investigator to look into the program. 

Last month, Mayor Greg Fischer appointed former U.S. Attorney Kerry Harvey to lead that investigation. 

This all comes after a Jefferson County grand jury Wednesday indicted a former Louisville Metro Police officer and a current officer on charges the two committed sexual abuse of teens while with the department's Explorer program.

Officer Brandon Wood was indicted on seven counts of sexual abuse with one alleged victim and given a $10,000 bond by Jefferson Circuit Court Judge Angela Bisig. Woods allegedly abused a juvenile in 2011 and 2012, according to the indictment. 

Former Officer Kenneth Betts was charged with two counts of sodomy involving two different alleged victims and his bond was set at $15,000. 

Both men were arrested and booked into Metro Corrections. Wood was fired earlier Thursday.

Fischer expected to sign off on the contract next week. 

Related Stories:

LMPD Officer Brandon Wood fired after grand jury indictment involving sex abuse scandal

Louisville grand jury indicts current, former LMPD officers involved in sex abuse scandal

Mayor Fischer temporarily suspends LMPD Youth Explorer program over sex abuse allegations

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.