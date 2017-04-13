Louisville class of 2017 arrives for Derby Classic

LOUISVILLE, KY. (WDRB) – Christmas officially came early for Darius Perry.

“It’s more than I could ask for,” said the 6-2 soon-to-be Cardinals guard. “I love these like they are my brothers already and we just met.”

New friends and this weekend for the first time ever, teammates.

The highly touted Louisville class of 2017 arrived Thursday for Saturday’s Kentucky Derby Festival Basketball Classic. It was a moment incoming Louisville freshman Lance Thomas will never forget

“If I can think of it in one word, I would say Spectacular,” said Thomas, a 6-9 Power Forward from Norcross Georgia. “It’s going to be fun.”

It will also be an early preview of what’s in store next year at Louisville.

“I know the fans will love to see me and the recruits playing together,” said 6-11 Center Malik Williams. “I’m sure they’ll show they’re support.”

Of the four incoming freshman, Williams was the highest ranked of the signees. There was tons of interest from teams all across the country but for Williams the choice to come to Louisville was easy.

“All of the other schools I felt the same about but it was Louisville through and through,” he says.

Obviously expectations are extremely high for the incoming Louisville class.. They’re already thinking about championships and it could come as early as next if year if guys like Donovan Mitchell, Jaylen Johnson, and Deng Adel return next season.

“I expect hard practices and hard games,” said Perry. “I’m coming in with a great group of guys under a great coach. I expect nothing but the best.”

Christmas may have come early but the new season can’t get here soon enough for the class of 2017.

