1 person shot and killed in southwest Jefferson County

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- One person is dead after a shooting Thursday night off Cane Run Road in southwest Jefferson County.

It happened just after 10:30 p.m. on Wilmoth Avenue near Camp Ground Road.

LMPD says the victim was found dead in a car. There's no word on whether any arrests have been made.

We'll bring you more information as soon as it's available.

