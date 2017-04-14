UPDATE | Victims identified in Southside neighborhood double hom - WDRB 41 Louisville News

UPDATE | Victims identified in Southside neighborhood double homicide

Posted:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homicide detectives are investigating after two people are murdered in the Southside neighborhood. 

LMPD spokeswoman Alicia Smiley says that officers were called on a report of shots fired to Kingston Avenue near Southside Drive just before 3 a.m.

Upon arrival, police located 29-year-old Ricky Jones and 20-year-old Delivia Carron in two separate locations. 

Smiley would not say where the bodies were found. 

Police have no suspects.

