Woman found dead in south Louisville home

Larry Huddleston was in a single cell on the booking floor when jail officials say he hanged himself.

Larry Huddleston was in a single cell on the booking floor when jail officials say he hanged himself.

Man facing drug trafficking charges dies after apparent suicide in Louisville Metro Corrections

Man facing drug trafficking charges dies after apparent suicide in Louisville Metro Corrections

“We have so much more to do to bring justice in this case,” Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub told reporters Friday. “I am very relieved to say we brought four young men one step closer to their loved ones so they can rest in peace.”

“We have so much more to do to bring justice in this case,” Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub told reporters Friday. “I am very relieved to say we brought four young men one step closer to their loved ones so they can rest in peace.”

Pennsylvania murders: Killer used pig roaster to burn bodies, official says

Pennsylvania murders: Killer used pig roaster to burn bodies, official says

Emergency workers responded just before 11 p.m. Saturday to a reported accident in New Haven.

Emergency workers responded just before 11 p.m. Saturday to a reported accident in New Haven.

Several people hurt after crash in Nelson County

Several people hurt after crash in Nelson County

Under Georgia law, any sexual contact between someone with a supervisory role is illegal, even if the encounter is consensual.

Under Georgia law, any sexual contact between someone with a supervisory role is illegal, even if the encounter is consensual.

Jail for music teacher, 54, who blames male student, 17, for tricking her into having sex 'like a used car salesman'

Jail for music teacher, 54, who blames male student, 17, for tricking her into having sex 'like a used car salesman'

Officials say a woman in her 50s was accidentally hit by a pick-up truck at a family member's home.

Officials say a woman in her 50's was accidentally hit by a pick-up truck at a family member's home.

LMPD: Woman dies after being hit by truck in Pleasure Ridge Park

LMPD: Woman dies after being hit by truck in Pleasure Ridge Park

One person was shot and killed Saturday night in the Shawnee neighborhood.

One person was shot and killed Saturday night in the Shawnee neighborhood.

1 man dies after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

1 man dies after shooting in Shawnee neighborhood

LMPD is investigating after a 2-year-old girl appeared to have drowned in a west Louisville pool.

LMPD is investigating after a 2-year-old girl appeared to have drowned in a west Louisville pool.

2-year-old girl dies after being found floating in west Louisville pool

2-year-old girl dies after being found unconscious in west Louisville pool

A supervisor at MetroSafe says it happened around 3:30 a.m. in the area of Westport Road and Herr Lane.

A supervisor at MetroSafe says it happened around 3:30 a.m. in the area of Westport Road and Herr Lane.

Police respond to fatal crash in St. Matthews

Police respond to fatal crash in St. Matthews

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in south Louisville.

LMPD Spokesman Alicia Smiley tells WDRB that the woman's body was found about 3:30 a.m. on Friday in a home on Dale Road. That's near Greenwood and Terry Roads.

Police are questioning people at the scene.

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.