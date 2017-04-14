Woman found dead in south Louisville home

A supervisor at MetroSafe says it happened around 3:30 a.m. in the area of Westport Road and Herr Lane.More >>
A supervisor at MetroSafe says it happened around 3:30 a.m. in the area of Westport Road and Herr Lane.More >>
LMPD is investigating after a 2-year-old girl appeared to have drowned in a west Louisville pool.More >>
LMPD is investigating after a 2-year-old girl appeared to have drowned in a west Louisville pool.More >>
One person was shot and killed Saturday night in the Shawnee neighborhood.More >>
One person was shot and killed Saturday night in the Shawnee neighborhood.More >>
Officials say a woman in her 50's was accidentally hit by a pick-up truck at a family member's home.More >>
Officials say a woman in her 50s was accidentally hit by a pick-up truck at a family member's home.More >>
Under Georgia law, any sexual contact between someone with a supervisory role is illegal, even if the encounter is consensual.More >>
Under Georgia law, any sexual contact between someone with a supervisory role is illegal, even if the encounter is consensual.More >>
Emergency workers responded just before 11 p.m. Saturday to a reported accident in New Haven.More >>
Emergency workers responded just before 11 p.m. Saturday to a reported accident in New Haven.More >>
“We have so much more to do to bring justice in this case,” Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub told reporters Friday. “I am very relieved to say we brought four young men one step closer to their loved ones so they can rest in peace.”More >>
“We have so much more to do to bring justice in this case,” Bucks County District Attorney Matthew Weintraub told reporters Friday. “I am very relieved to say we brought four young men one step closer to their loved ones so they can rest in peace.”More >>
Larry Huddleston was in a single cell on the booking floor when jail officials say he hanged himself.More >>
Larry Huddleston was in a single cell on the booking floor when jail officials say he hanged himself.More >>
The family of a homicide victim offers forgiveness to the defendant accepting a plea deal.More >>
The family of a homicide victim offers forgiveness to the defendant accepting a plea deal.More >>
An admitted drug dealer with a history of mental illness was charged Friday with the killings of four Pennsylvania men who vanished a week ago. A second suspect was also arrested and charged in three of the deaths.More >>
An admitted drug dealer with a history of mental illness was charged Friday with the killings of four Pennsylvania men who vanished a week ago. A second suspect was also arrested and charged in three of the deaths.More >>
Larry Huddleston was in a single cell on the booking floor when jail officials say he hanged himself.More >>
Larry Huddleston was in a single cell on the booking floor when jail officials say he hanged himself.More >>
A man accused of shooting a victim in the back during an alleged drug deal in Jeffersontown late Wednesday pleaded not guilty in court Friday.More >>
A man accused of shooting a victim in the back during an alleged drug deal in Jeffersontown late Wednesday pleaded not guilty in court Friday.More >>
Officials say more than 3,000 gallons of water flooded the east end of the jail's third floor.More >>
Officials say more than 3,000 gallons of water flooded the east end of the jail's third floor.More >>
According to police, the suspect was recorded on video.More >>
According to police, the suspect was recorded on video.More >>
Police have arrested a man accused of assaulting and robbing a woman after ramming into her vehicle with a stolen car.More >>
Police have arrested a man accused of assaulting and robbing a woman after ramming into her vehicle with a stolen car.More >>
A Jefferson County teacher was arrested Wednesday after allegedly becoming involved in an inappropriate relationship with a student.More >>
A Jefferson County teacher was arrested Wednesday after allegedly becoming involved in an inappropriate relationship with a student.More >>