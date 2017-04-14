Woman found dead in south Louisville home - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Woman found dead in south Louisville home

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Louisville Metro Police are investigating after a woman was found dead in south Louisville. 

LMPD Spokesman Alicia Smiley tells WDRB that the woman's body was found about 3:30 a.m. on Friday in a home on Dale Road. That's near Greenwood and Terry Roads. 

Police are questioning people at the scene. 

Copyright 2017 WDRB News. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.