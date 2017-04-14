RAW VIDEO | Violent night: LMPD investigating 4 murders in 5 hours

Police investigating one of four homicides in Louisville, Ky. in five hours.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Homicide detectives are working overtime after a violent night in Louisville that left four people dead in five hours.

The violence started around 10:30 Thursday night on Wilmoth Road, off of Cane Run Road. Officers were called there on reports of a vehicle blocking a driveway. When officers arrived, LMPD Detective Emily McKinley says they found the victim, now identified as Abe Brown, who played football at the University of Louisville from 2004 to 2006.

Then, just before 3 a.m. Friday, there were reports of gunshots in the 100 block of Kingston Avenue, near Southside Drive. One victim was found outside the apartments, and another victim was found outside the apartment near another apartment. McKinley says it looks like that victim may have been trying to run away.

Kenneth Holland, who lives nearby, says his neighborhood is usually pretty quiet.

"It's been real quiet lately, and I can't figure out why somebody would do that," Holland said.

Frank Fults and Summer Brown live next door to the murder scene, and called police after the hearing gunshots.

"We heard the first one and then, like I said, there was a pause, and then we heard about four or five more," Frank Fults said.

"It was like a pop," Brown said. "And then it paused."

While investigators were looking for leads on Kingston Avenue, officers were called to the 7000 block of Dale Road in south Louisville, where they found a woman's body inside a shed outside a home. During a news conference on Friday, McKinley says police arrested 38-year-old Jason Tomes after interviewing a witness.

Tomes is now charged with murder, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and criminal mischief after police say he destroyed the interview room.

"During his interview, he destroyed our interview room, he ripped a dry erase board off the wall, he kicked a hole in the wall and he urinated on the floor," McKinley said.

Meanwhile, the overnight violence also has the attention of top city officials including Mayor Greg Fischer, who says despite the nationwide trend, it is still disturbing, but he believes the murders are not random.

"About 70 percent of it is illegal drug activity involved with them, another 20 percent or so is domestic violence related," Fischer said.

Metro Councilwoman Angela Leet keeps a running list of homicides and shootings posted on her office window. The latest incidents were being added Friday morning. Leet is out of town, but told us by phone the goal is to get your attention.

"I think sometimes people feel separated from the violence that's happening, but I think now there seems to be so much of it that we are all impacted by it," Leet said.

Police are asking for anyone with information on any of these murders to call the LMPD crime tip line at 574-LMPD. All calls are anonymous.

