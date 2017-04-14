Police arrest third suspect in Valley Station homicide

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Police have arrested a third suspect in connection with a homicide in Valley Station in late February.

Michael Schmidt, 21, was taken into custody early Thursday evening. Police say he took part in the murder of 21-year-old Sean Shoemaker, who was found in a lake in the 5000 block of Woodridge Lake Blvd. on Feb. 27. Police say Shoemaker was shirtless and and his pants were around his ankles.

Police say Schmidt and two other suspects -- 35-year-old Laquan Owsley and 23-year-old Colton Bruce, 23 -- assaulted Shoemaker before placing his body in the lake.

Owsley and Bruce were arrested on April 8 and charged with murder.

Shoemaker's mother says her son knew at least two of his alleged attackers.

"He grew up with Colton and LaQuan," Stephanie Shoemaker said. "(They) came into our lives a couple years ago when my mom first got sick."

Police haven't yet released a possible motive for the murder.

Schmidt is now being held at Louisville Metro Corrections on one count of murder.

