Target recalling Easter and Dino toys

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Target is voluntarily recalling about 560,000 water-absorbing Easter and Dino toys.

According to the Consumer Product Safety Commission, the recall involves Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs, Easter Grow Toys and Hatch Your Own Dino.

The Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs and Easter Grow Toys have model number 234-25-1200 on the back of the product’s packaging. Hatch Your Own Dino Egg has model number 234-09-0016 on the label inserted in the product’s packaging.

The pink, blue, or purple Hatch & Grow Easter Eggs include a white bunny, brown bunny, or butterfly. The Easter Grow Toys include a yellow chick, brown bunny, or white bunny. The Hatch Your Own Dino Eggs are purple or yellow/green and contains one of eleven dinosaurs.

Officials say if water-absorbing Easter and Dino toys are eaten, they can expand in the stomach and cause intestinal problems. Surgery would be required to remove the toy from the body if it is eaten, and medical professionals and parents should are warned that there is a possibility the toys might not show up on an X-ray.

The toys were sold at Target stores nationwide from February to March for about a dollar. They can be returned to the store for a full refund.

Copyright 2017 WDRB Media. All rights reserved.