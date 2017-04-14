Man accused in theft of guns arrested in Wisconsin - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Man accused in theft of guns arrested in Wisconsin

Posted: Updated:
(Rock County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Rock County Sheriff's Office in Janesville, Wis., shows Joseph Jakubowski. The Rock County Sheriff's Office says Jakubowski was captured around 6 a.m. 4/14/17. (Rock County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Rock County Sheriff's Office in Janesville, Wis., shows Joseph Jakubowski. The Rock County Sheriff's Office says Jakubowski was captured around 6 a.m. 4/14/17.

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A fugitive accused of stealing numerous weapons from a Wisconsin gun store and sending an anti-government manifesto to the White House has been arrested after nine days on the run, sheriff's officials said Friday.

Joseph Allen Jakubowski was found Thursday night in Vernon County, about 125 miles (200 kilometers) northwest of Janesville, his hometown, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

More than 150 law enforcement officials had been searching for Jakubowski, 32, since April 4 when authorities say he broke into a gun store in Janesville, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) southwest of Milwaukee.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office says Jakubowski wrote a 161-page manifesto in which he detailed a long list of grievances against the government and spoke of plans to launch attacks with the 18 firearms he allegedly stole.

Before the manhunt, the sheriff's office says Jakubowski filmed a video of himself dropping his manifesto, addressed to President Donald Trump, into a mailbox and speaking of a "revolution." He warned in the video that whoever received the manifesto "might want to read it."

Jakubowski has had several run-ins with law enforcement, most for traffic violations. But police say he previously resisted arrest and once tried to disarm an officer.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.