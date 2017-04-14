Man accused in theft of guns arrested in Wisconsin

The teenagers were transported to hospitals and police are investigating where the gummy bears came from and if criminal charges will be implemented.

Emergency workers responded just before 11 p.m. Saturday to a reported accident in New Haven.

Under Georgia law, any sexual contact between someone with a supervisory role is illegal, even if the encounter is consensual.

Jail for music teacher, 54, who blames male student, 17, for tricking her into having sex 'like a used car salesman'

Officials say a woman in her 50s was accidentally hit by a pick-up truck at a family member's home.

LMPD: Woman dies after being hit by truck in Pleasure Ridge Park

Capotorto Vitantonio, 27, was at Skydive DeLand, 22 miles southwest of Daytona Beach, about 10 a.m. when he jumped from a plane and didn't pull the cord to open his parachute, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Skydiver sent wife message that he wasn't going to pull parachute cord before jumping to death

One person was shot and killed Saturday night in the Shawnee neighborhood.

LMPD is investigating after a 2-year-old girl appeared to have drowned in a west Louisville pool.

A supervisor at MetroSafe says it happened around 3:30 a.m. in the area of Westport Road and Herr Lane.

(Rock County Sheriff's Office via AP, File). FILE - This undated file photo provided by the Rock County Sheriff's Office in Janesville, Wis., shows Joseph Jakubowski. The Rock County Sheriff's Office says Jakubowski was captured around 6 a.m. 4/14/17.

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A fugitive accused of stealing numerous weapons from a Wisconsin gun store and sending an anti-government manifesto to the White House has been arrested after nine days on the run, sheriff's officials said Friday.

Joseph Allen Jakubowski was found Thursday night in Vernon County, about 125 miles (200 kilometers) northwest of Janesville, his hometown, according to the Rock County Sheriff's Office.

More than 150 law enforcement officials had been searching for Jakubowski, 32, since April 4 when authorities say he broke into a gun store in Janesville, about 70 miles (110 kilometers) southwest of Milwaukee.

The Rock County Sheriff's Office says Jakubowski wrote a 161-page manifesto in which he detailed a long list of grievances against the government and spoke of plans to launch attacks with the 18 firearms he allegedly stole.

Before the manhunt, the sheriff's office says Jakubowski filmed a video of himself dropping his manifesto, addressed to President Donald Trump, into a mailbox and speaking of a "revolution." He warned in the video that whoever received the manifesto "might want to read it."

Jakubowski has had several run-ins with law enforcement, most for traffic violations. But police say he previously resisted arrest and once tried to disarm an officer.

