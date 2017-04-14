Louisville man accused of giving away stolen musical instruments

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville man has been arrested after Louisville Metro Police say he stole over $25,000 from his employer.

According to an arrest warrant, 37-year-old Jason Sparks' crimes took place between Sept. 1, 2015 and Oct. 22, 2016. During that time, police say he was employed as a manager of Miles Ahead Music, a music store located on Lyndon Lane, near La Grange Road.

Police say he used the store's credit cards to make purchases for himself without his employer's permission. According to the arrest warrant, he used the cards to pay his bills and rent a storage unit.

The total amount of credit card purchases exceeded $25,000, according to police.

Police also say he stole over $10,000 worth of musical instruments from the store, including a drum set and trumpet that Sparks gave as gifts. According to police, some of the gifts were returned by the recipients after they learned that they were stolen, and some of them were found inside the storage unit Sparks had rented.

A warrant was issued for Sparks' arrest on Tuesday, March 7. Kentucky State Police took him into custody on Wednesday evening.

He's charged with the fraudulent use of a credit card of an amount exceeding $10,000, and theft by unlawful taking or disposition from a building of an amount exceeding $10,000.

