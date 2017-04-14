Nation's top high school basketball gearing up for KDF Basketball Classic

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Events surrounding the Kentucky Derby Festival Basketball Classic are under way.

Some of the nation's best high school players arrived in Louisville and practiced Thursday night at Male High School. On Friday, the players planned to visit with children at Norton Children's Hospital, followed by lunch downtown at the Muhammad Ali Center.

That's where former NBA star Derek Anderson will be the guest speaker.

The Night of Future Stars is at 7 o'clock tonight at IU Southeast. It includes a 2-on-2 competition, a three-point shooting competition, and a dunk contest.

The players will then be available to sign autographs.

The Kentucky Derby Festival Basketball Classic is Saturday night at 7 o'clock at Freedom Hall. You can watch the game on WDRB.

