Second Street Bridge to close next week for Thunder preps - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Second Street Bridge to close next week for Thunder preps

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The Second Street Bridge will close next week so crews can get ready for Thunder Over Louisville.

The bridge will be shut down Thursday, April 20, at 9:30 in the morning. It won't open back up until 2 o'clock Sunday afternoon.

Thunder Over Louisville is Saturday, April 22. 

