Indiana University police investigate reported rape at fraternit - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Indiana University police investigate reported rape at fraternity

Posted: Updated:

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) - Indiana University police are investigating a reported rape at a fraternity house.

Police say a 21-year-old student who visited the fraternity experienced a loss of memory and after regaining awareness, had injuries consistent with a rape. A sexual assault examination was done at IU Health Bloomington Hospital.

Police say the victim possibly was given a drug that caused the memory loss. He says about an hour early Wednesday is unaccounted for.

Police don't have information about a suspect or suspects.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

  • Sign Up for WDRB's Sports Newsletter

    Member Center
    Log out
    * denotes required fields

    Thank you for signing up! You will receive a confirmation email shortly.
Powered by Frankly
WDRB NEWS
Home
Kentucky News
Indiana News
National News
Entertainment
Weather
WDRB Traffic
Business
Sports
WDRB in the Morning
Keith Kaiser Out and About
News Team
WDRB-TV
Point of View
Sales Team
Programming Information
Gas Prices
Contests
Events
WDRB Jobs
Facebook
Partners
Norton Healthcare
WMYO-TV
WBRT 1320 AM
WBKI-TV
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WDRB. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.