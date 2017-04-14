Louisville Christians mark Good Friday with Stations of the Cros - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Louisville Christians mark Good Friday with Stations of the Cross

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- People from different faith groups in Louisville took part in a local Catholic Church's annual Stations of the Cross.

Saint Francis of Assisi Church on Bardstown Road held the event to mark Good Friday -- which Christians believe is the day Jesus died on the cross.
Members from different Catholic groups were joined by members of The Jewish Federation of Louisville, The Louisville Islamic Center and other groups for the ceremony.

The church says the goal of the ceremony is to memorialize the events of Holy Week and to bring different communities in Louisville together.

