Kentucky officials to burn 100 pounds of hemp because it's too s - WDRB 41 Louisville News

Kentucky officials to burn 100 pounds of hemp because it's too strong

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky officials are burning 100 pounds of the state's commercially grown hemp because it's too strong.

The state agriculture department says the THC level exceeded 0.3 percent, which is more than the legal limit set by Congress.

THC is the compound that gives marijuana users a high.

Hemp and marijuana are the same species, but hemp usually has a very small amount of THC.

The grower says most of the hemp was cultivated to be turned into medicine.

