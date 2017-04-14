AUTHORITIES: Missing Alexandria woman may be in Louisville - WDRB 41 Louisville News

AUTHORITIES: Missing Alexandria woman may be in Louisville

Posted: Updated:

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities say a missing Alexandria, Kentucky, woman may be in Louisville -- and they're asking for the public's help to find her.

According to a news release from the Louisville Metro Police Department, 27-year-old Annette Field was last seen at 6 a.m. on Thursday when she left her Alexandria home. Police say she was driving a dark blue 2005 Ford 500 with Kentucky license plate no. 078 WKP.

Police say she is believed to be in the Louisville and "may be in danger." The source of the danger is not explained.

Field is described as a 27-year-old white female, 5'-6" tall, weighing 160 pounds, with blue eyes and brown hair.

Anyone with any information on her whereabouts is asked to call Louisville Metro Police at (502) 574-LMPD or the Alexandria Police Department at (859) 635-4126.

