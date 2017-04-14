United Airlines pilots say they're not at fault in dragging inci - WDRB 41 Louisville News

United Airlines pilots say they're not at fault in dragging incident

Posted: Updated:
Cell phone video shows Dr. David Dao being forcibly removed from a Louisville-bound flight from Chicago O'Hare on April 9, 2017. Cell phone video shows Dr. David Dao being forcibly removed from a Louisville-bound flight from Chicago O'Hare on April 9, 2017.

CHICAGO (AP) - United Airlines pilots want it known that they had nothing to do with the incident in which a passenger was violently dragged off a United Express plane in Chicago.

In a statement, the pilots union says that the forcible removal of Dr. David Dao by O'Hare International Airport security officials happened Sunday night on a United Express carrier that is "separately owned and operated by Republic Airline."

The union says United pilots were not flying the jet and that the four who were given the seats of Dao and three other passengers who were ordered off the plane work for Republic, not United.

They say they are "infuriated" by what happened and blamed the debacle on the "grossly inappropriate" actions of the security officers.

United CEO Oscar Munoz has apologized to Dao and the other passengers on the aircraft.

Copyright 2017 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

