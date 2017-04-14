Authorities identify woman gunned down in south Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Authorities have identified a woman who was found murdered in a shed outside a home in south Louisville early Friday.

Police say it happened around 3:30 a.m. in the 7000 block of Dale Road. According to LMPD homicide detective Lt. Emily McKinley, 32-year-old Christine Hawthorne was found in a shed behind the house with an apparent gunshot wound.

After interviewing a witness, police arrested 38-year-old Jason Tomes. He is charged with murder, possession of a handgun by a convicted felon and criminal mischief.

McKinley says Tomes admitted to shooting the victim, on an impulse. Tomes told police he had just met the victim that night, and that they were watching TV and talking when he pulled out a gun and shot her for "no reason at all."

McKinley says Tomes became violent during his interview, tearing a dry erase board off the wall, kicking a hole in the wall and urinating on the floor.

"It was a very, almost disturbing, interview to listen to," McKinley said Friday. "They had a casual conversation. They were looking at videos, talking and watching TV, and for really no reason as far as what we can tell, he pulled the gun out and shot her."

Tomes is being held at Louisville Metro Corrections.

