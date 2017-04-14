Former U of L football player identified as Wilmoth Road murder victim

The crash happened about 3:30 a.m. Sunday on Herr Lane near Westport Road.More >>
Capotorto Vitantonio, 27, was at Skydive DeLand, 22 miles southwest of Daytona Beach, about 10 a.m. when he jumped from a plane and didn't pull the cord to open his parachute, the Orlando Sentinel reported.More >>
LMPD is investigating after a 2-year-old girl appeared to have drowned in a west Louisville pool.More >>
One person was shot and killed Saturday night in the Shawnee neighborhood.More >>
The teenagers were transported to hospitals and police are investigating where the gummy bears came from and if criminal charges will be implemented.More >>
Officials say a woman in her 50's was accidentally hit by a pick-up truck at a family member's home.More >>
Emergency workers responded just before 11 p.m. Saturday to a reported accident in New Haven.More >>
Under Georgia law, any sexual contact between someone with a supervisory role is illegal, even if the encounter is consensual.More >>
The family of a homicide victim offers forgiveness to the defendant accepting a plea deal.More >>
An admitted drug dealer with a history of mental illness was charged Friday with the killings of four Pennsylvania men who vanished a week ago. A second suspect was also arrested and charged in three of the deaths.More >>
Larry Huddleston was in a single cell on the booking floor when jail officials say he hanged himself.More >>
A man accused of shooting a victim in the back during an alleged drug deal in Jeffersontown late Wednesday pleaded not guilty in court Friday.More >>
Officials say more than 3,000 gallons of water flooded the east end of the jail's third floor.More >>
According to police, the suspect was recorded on video.More >>
Police have arrested a man accused of assaulting and robbing a woman after ramming into her vehicle with a stolen car.More >>
A Jefferson County teacher was arrested Wednesday after allegedly becoming involved in an inappropriate relationship with a student.More >>
